A group, the Ndi Imo Defenders, has described as wicked and malicious the call by the candidates of the opposition parties thatThe President of the group, Stan Ezugu, said in a statement that such a call was capable of truncating the Imo Charter of Equity among the elders and stakeholders of the state,.

The group reminded the candidates that the Imo Elders’ Council had urged other contestants for governor to allow Uzodimma to complete Orlu Zone’s eight-year tenure, after which Owerri Zone will take over.

He added that this charter holds significant importance for the state’s political stability, unity, and the overall well-being of its diverse population, and any person or group of persons should not be allowed to truncate the novel policy. headtopics.com

“The Imo State Charter of Equity plays a crucial role in promoting fairness, unity, stability, and development within the state. By adhering to the principles of the charter, Imo State can harness the collective potential of its diverse population and work towards a more prosperous and harmonious future, and we strongly believe the potential this policy holds should not be allowed to be eroded by the greed of a group of people who don’t value the prosperity of Ndi Imo.

The group has also said Governor Uzodimma’s administration has not shown any form of lopsidedness in the appointments and distribution of developmental amenities such as health, education, and road infrastructure, among others. headtopics.com

Read more:

TheNationNews »

Imo Polls: ‘ Uzodimma committed to Charter of Equity deal’The Nation Newspaper Imo Polls: ' Uzodimma committed to Charter of Equity deal' Read more ⮕

I’ll Uphold Imo Charter Of Equity, Says UzodimmaGovernor of lmo State, Hope Uzodimma, has called on members of the State Council of Elders to ensure that the implementation of the Charter of Equity is Read more ⮕

IMO Guber 2023: Medical professionals endorse UzodimmaA medical professional group, the Alliance for Medical Action, AMA, has hailed the performance of Governor Hope Uzodimma in the health sector in Imo State. Read more ⮕

Guber Polls: CDS Warns Against Violence In Imo, Kogi, BayelsaThe Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Musa Christopher, has warned political thugs and criminals to stay clear of Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo elections set to Read more ⮕

Use Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa Polls To Rebuild Voters’ Confidence, IPAC Tells INECMonday's meeting was to brief the political parties about preparations for the exercise and their roles in the polls. Read more ⮕

INEC targets improved BVAS in Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo pollsThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed confidence that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will work better during next month’s governorship polls in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states. Read more ⮕