Imo Polls: ‘ Uzodimma committed to Charter of Equity deal’

A group, the Ndi Imo Defenders, has described as wicked and malicious the call by the candidates of the opposition parties thatThe President of the group, Stan Ezugu, said in a statement that such a call was capable of truncating the Imo Charter of Equity among the elders and stakeholders of the state,.
The group reminded the candidates that the Imo Elders’ Council had urged other contestants for governor to allow Uzodimma to complete Orlu Zone’s eight-year tenure, after which Owerri Zone will take over.
He added that this charter holds significant importance for the state’s political stability, unity, and the overall well-being of its diverse population, and any person or group of persons should not be allowed to truncate the novel policy. headtopics.com
“The Imo State Charter of Equity plays a crucial role in promoting fairness, unity, stability, and development within the state. By adhering to the principles of the charter, Imo State can harness the collective potential of its diverse population and work towards a more prosperous and harmonious future, and we strongly believe the potential this policy holds should not be allowed to be eroded by the greed of a group of people who don’t value the prosperity of Ndi Imo.
The group has also said Governor Uzodimma’s administration has not shown any form of lopsidedness in the appointments and distribution of developmental amenities such as health, education, and road infrastructure, among others. headtopics.com