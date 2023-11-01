Imo PDP guber candidate demands immediate release of NLC President, Ajaero

'The question is; what is Uzodinma afraid of that he wants to dominate everywhere? If Uzodinma does not want workers to protest against nonpayment of their statutory entitlements, it is ideal for him to clear all the arrears to enable them to provide for their families. 'It is worthy to note that under Uzodinma as Governor, intimidation, harassment, abuse of human rights and illegal arrest have taken center stage in Imo state.

