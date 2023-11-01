Imo NLC drops strike plan over court order

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Imo State chapter, has cautioned the Ajaero-led NLC against any strike in the state, saying “Occupy Imo is politically- motivated.” The NLC chairman said based on the court order, the planned strike code- named: ‘Occupy Imo’ had become illegal.

He said besides the court order, the organised Labour in Imo State did not see any reason the national body should order a strike. He said since the Labour had no industrial dispute with the state government and since the court had declared the planned strike illegal, workers should go about their duties.

It said it was unthinkable for Labour leaders to contemplate strike in Imo or any other part of the country now because of what the people are passing through. Eches, who said CAN had come to restate its position on the Imo Charter of Equity as the way to go in guaranteeing political stability in Imo, praised the governor on the giant strides he had recorded in the state since being in the saddle.

