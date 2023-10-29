Imo Govt Revokes Properties Appropriated By Okorocha

The Imo State government has revoked over 200 properties appropriated by former governor Rochas Okorocha’s administration in the state.
Briefing newsmen in her office, the special adviser to the governor on Networking, Chantel Adanna Onwuzuruike, said the recovery and restoration represented one of the achievements of the Uzodimma administration.
According to her, among the recovered properties which are of paramount importance to the state government is that of Kinsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Ogboko in Ideato South local government area of the state. headtopics.com
She said the university which was built with over N40 billion of state funds was appropriated by a former governor of the state, adding that the administration also recovered a number of markets which were built with state funds in various parts of the state, but were handed over to the cronies of the previous administration.She added that Governor Uzodimma also recovered Imo Standard Shoes from AMCON and cleared the N1.6bn debt.
According to her, the administration has embarked on the construction of an ultra – modern market, which has over 3,000 shops which will house a police station, banks, a fire service station and many other facilities and services that can be obtained in a modern market.On agriculture, she said the governor in collaboration with NALDA reconstructed and revived dilapidated Acharaubo farm in Owerri North among others. headtopics.com
