Imo Election: Voter awareness very low —INEC accredited observers

Owerri- Ahead of the November 11, 2023 Imo governorship elections, the Coalition of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, accredited observer groups on thursday expressed worries that the “voter awareness is very low” in Imo state.

They disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, while speaking on the pre-election exercise conducted by the group in the state. Speaking, on behalf of the group made up of twenty five, Comrade Victor Kalu, of the Grassroot Development and Peace Initiative, said in order to change the narrative that; “The political parties should also engage in civic voter mobilisation as a proactive way of campaign.”

He continued by saying: “Having carefully concluded our pre-election assessment and opinion poll exercise in Imo state ahead of the November 11th, 2023 governorship polls. “Our team paid courtesy visits to some participating political party leaders and stakeholders, had several meetings with INEC, management and security agencies on their preparedness, where we received assurances that there will be a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the election. headtopics.com

“Following the introduction of the Bi-modal voter accreditation system, BIVAS) some desperation politicians who could no longer write results within the comfort of their sitting rooms now resorts to carrying physical cash to polling units, consequently, this has given rise to what is now referred to, as vote buying and selling, a trend that has become a sore point in our democratization process.”

However, he said that the group observed “That strong and formidable opposition political parties are seriously campaigning and mobilizing to challenging to upstaged the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state during polls, this has made the election very interesting. headtopics.com

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Unavailability Of Election Results On IReV Not Ground For Election Nullification, S’Court RulesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

INEC targets improved BVAS in Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo pollsThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed confidence that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will work better during next month’s governorship polls in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states. Read more ⮕

INEC Allays Fears Over Gov’ship Polls, Gets 10 New RECsThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured of improved performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in voter Read more ⮕

Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo Guber: HURIWA petitions INEC, calls for fair pollsHuman Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), ahead of the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States, has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), demanding a trustworthy exercise. Read more ⮕

Ohanaeze, HURIWA berate Clark over call to expel Abia, Imo, Ondo from NDDCOhanaeze Ndigbo and Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) have condemned Chief Edwin Clark’s proposal to expel Abia, Imo, and Ondo states from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), based on their geographical location and quantity of oil deposits. Read more ⮕

Police recruitment: Kaduna, Adamawa, Borno lead, as Anambra, Ebonyi, Abia Imo trailThe Police Service Commission, PSC, said yesterday that after nine days of the opening of its recruitment portal, Kaduna State led in the number of applications already received in the ongoing exercise for general duty constables into the NPF. Read more ⮕