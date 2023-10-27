Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi polls: Police uncover plot to scuttle elections

This was as the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC urged security agencies to take decisive actions against perpetrators of election violence to serve as a deterrent to others.

Addressing the opening session, Yakubu said the three States of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi are not the easiest in Nigeria to conduct elections. “Our message to politicians is that they should call their candidates and supporters to order. Violence and other undemocratic activities such as vote buying, attacks on election officials and disruption of the electoral process must stop.

“This is the surest way to guarantee a safe environment for the peaceful conduct of elections and electoral activities. In doing so, security personnel on electoral duty should remain neutral and committed to the established professional code of conduct and rules of engagement”, said Yakubu. headtopics.com

“This gives us a cumulative figure of 11,178 voting and collation locations to deploy security personnel in the three States. This is in addition to ensuring a secure environment for the ongoing campaigns and rallies by political parties and candidates, security of voters, the escort of personnel and materials, protection of assets and general security for all persons with a legitimate reason to participate in the election and electoral activities”.

“We have carried out a threats assessment and that has informed us with respect to the allocation of our resources and the deployment of our men. “We are aware of negative mobilizations by some supporters of some candidates and we are already monitoring them. We are ready for them, for these elections. I appeal to them to stay away from this election. headtopics.com

