Imo APC Group, PDP Differ On Planned Import Of 2,000 Militants

Director-general of the movement Jeff Nwaoha made the allegation at a press conference in Owerri, the state capital yesterday in a reaction to the statement credited to the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, opposing the police national security conference scheduled for Imo.

The group said it was shocked that the PDP was opposing the police national security conference in Imo aimed to provide peace and security. The director of media in Sam/Jones Campaign Organisation, Ikenna Onuoha, said Senator Samuel Anyanwu is a peaceful person and will not indulge in any act inimical to the citizenry.He said those whose stock in trade is violence know themselves and declared that “this assertion by the APC could be likened to the kettle calling the pot black.“This accusation is unfounded and the figment of their imagination.

