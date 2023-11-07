HEAD TOPICS

IMF Proposes 50% Increase in Quotas to Safeguard Global Financial Stability

The IMF has proposed a 50% increase in quotas to enhance its resources and reduce reliance on borrowed funds. The decision aims to preserve a strong and adequately resourced IMF.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has proposed a 50% increase in its quotas to enhance its permanent resources and reduce reliance on borrowed resources. The proposal also includes a call for further quota realignment by 2025. The decision follows guidance from the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) and aims to preserve a strong and adequately resourced IMF.

