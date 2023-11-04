Illegal Weapon Manufacturing Factory Uncovered in Plateau State

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have uncovered and dismantled an illegal weapon manufacturing factory in Vom, Jos south LGA of Plateau state. According to a statement on Saturday, the discovery was as a result of an intelligence-led operation conducted by the troops. The troops were said to have recovered automatic weapons and related equipment that were being produced and distributed to other states, fueling crisis in Plateau and southern Kaduna.
The recovered items include 6 AK-47 rifles, four sub-machine guns, 11 AK rifle bodies, a pistol and seven AK 47 bridge blocks, four AK 47 rifle magazines, 210 recoil springs for AK 47 rifles, seven rifle butts, eight rifle muzzles and nine piston assemblies.Also recovered were one drilling machine set, and a hand filling machine. “In addition to the seizure of the weapons and weapon fabricating equipment, two individuals directly involved in the weapon proliferation and marketing process, Micheal Dung 33 years and Yusuf Pam 43 years were both apprehended,” the statement reads. “The leadership of OPSH working in close coordination with law enforcement agencies, will continue to ensure those responsible for perpetuating criminal activities and their collaborators face the full wrath of the law.“This arrest sends a clear message that illegal arms production and trafficking will not be tolerated and anybody involved will be held accountable for their actions
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: thecableng | Read more »
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »
Source: TheNationNews | Read more »
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »