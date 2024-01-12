Illegal Mining in Nigeria: Chinese Nationals Arrested

Nigeria’s mining sector is diverse in mineral resources that make a significant contribution to the nation’s gross domestic product. The country is endowed with an$700 billion in commercially viable minerals, giving it the capacity to diversify its revenue sources and boost foreign exchange earnings. Minerals include barite, bitumen, iron ore, lead, zinc, coal, limestone and gold. However, the mining sector faces multiple challenges.

Its poor performance can be attributed to various factors including opaque extraction, insecurity and organised crime. Nigeria’s natural resources have been exploited by foreign criminals for decades, and the extractive sector is the most recent target. Since early 2020, several Chinese nationals have been arrested in Nigeria for their involvement in illegal mining.in the Bukkuyum locality, where the federal government had banned all mining activities to curb killings by armed bandit





Former Gunrunner Sets Up Illegal Gold Mining Operation in Northwest NigeriaA former gunrunner, known as Mr Sububu, has established an illegal gold mining operation in the Bagega area of Northwest Nigeria. He controls communities and all mining sites in the region, and his operation is more lucrative and vast than others. Villagers are routinely abducted and forced to work at the mines.

