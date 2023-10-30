Illegal fishing threatening prospects of blue economy

Illegal fishing on the nation’s territorial waters and the high seas is adversely affecting the economy. In this report,looks at the negative and harmful impacts of illegitimate fishing in the light of the government’s economic rejuvenation agenda.

In a move seen and hailed as visionary and forward-looking, stakeholders in the maritime sector said the creation by President Tinubu was a game changer for Nigeria. For instance, the United States’ maritime transport carries 95 per cent of the her foreign trade.Therefore, the sector often serve important ecological functions, and, no doubt, provides coastal protection, and critical resources for food, energy, tourism and economic development.

For example, the Federal Government had explained that the country’s fish production stood at 0.8 million metric tonnes as local demand was 3.5 million tonnes yearlly; with a deficit of 2.7 million tonnes, noting that $1.2 billion worth of fish was imported yearly. headtopics.com

“This device can be used by our security agents to detect potential illegal fishing vessels and the crude methods, such as bomb fishing.Therefore, the security operatives working on our territorial waters can combine a hydrophone with satellite technology to provide real-time detection of potential

An IUU fishing is an enduring threat to the sustainability and economic viability of fisheries nationally, regionally and globally.A good example is fishing that occurs on the high seas, which are international waters that fall between our jurisdictions and of others but belong to no nation.The high seas cover nearly 45 per cent of our planet and is where most illegal fishing occurs. headtopics.com

Operators said there is a steady decline in nation’s local catch and production of fish. According to an expert, Fisayo Atanda, “in 1983, domestic production of fish was predicted to be between 600,000 and 700,000 tons, but now local cash has dropped to 441,337, which is not in the interest of the government and the people living across the country’’.

Bishop Kukah for First News newspaper lectureThe Nation Newspaper Bishop Kukah for First News newspaper lecture Read more ⮕

Level of people’s ungratefulness alarming – Davido speaks amid debt crisisThe Nation Newspaper Level of people’s ungratefulness alarming - Davido speaks amid debt crisis Read more ⮕

Pere a gamer, Mercy a cunning woman – BBNaija’s SomaThe Nation Newspaper Pere a gamer, Mercy a cunning woman - BBNaija's Soma Read more ⮕

Unpaid royalties: Peruzzi blasts Dammy Krane over release of diss track on DavidoThe Nation Newspaper Unpaid royalties: Peruzzi blasts Dammy Krane over release of diss track on Davido Read more ⮕

Don’t involve me in your dispute with Davido, Phyna tells Dammy KraneThe Nation Newspaper Don’t involve me in your dispute with Davido, Phyna tells Dammy Krane Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Ohinoyi of Ebiraland dies at 94The Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Ohinoyi of Ebiraland dies at 94 Read more ⮕