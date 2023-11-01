Ikoyi Club hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Tennis Open

Head of the Planning Committee for the tourney, Nora Azubuike, told our correspondent that participants would benefit greatly in the one-day event. The tournament will be conducted in American format of doubles games that are point based for individual participants. The player with highest points wins the competition.
The Ikorodu Conference of the 1XBET Grassroots Football tournament got ignited on Match-day 2 yesterday as Landmark FC rallied back from a goal down to beat youthful Vino Gano FC 3-2. Coming back from its loss in Match-day 1, youthful Vino Gano FC drew the first blood through diminutive Imeh Jackson in the 7th minute. However, Landmark rallied back as Ashavin Junior, Sadiq Adebayo and Fele Wayinbo fired the three goals.
Elsewhere, in the other two game of the evening, Edunz Inter FC and Lofty Skills drew 3-3while Slas FC and Faith FC similarly drew 2-2.
Nigeria Headlines
