Ikoyi Club Holds Breast Cancer Awareness Tennis Open

For this edition, Paelon Memorial Hospital are the health partners of the organisers as they look forward to conducting free breast screening for all women participating in the tournament. Head of the Planning Committee for the tourney, Nora Azubuike, told our correspondent that participants would benefit greatly from the one-day event.

“Our partners, Paelon Hospital will also speak to us about our health generally and give demonstration on how to conduct self-check. “We expect a good turnout just as we had in the first edition last year. We look forward to interact, make friends, and also enjoy good tennis as we gain knowledge about how to take care of our health,” Azubuike said.The tournament will be conducted in the American format of doubles games that are point-based for individual participants. The player with the highest points wins the competition.

The planning committee head added that all arrangements have been concluded to make the event hitch-free.Nene Lawani and Somi Ochuba were the winners in the maiden edition of the competition held last year also at Ikoyi Club.

