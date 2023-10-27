IHS Towers partners with Limitless Space Institute to inspire space exploration and education in Brazil and Nigeria

IHS Holding Limited, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has announced a one-year partnership with the Limitless Space Institute (LSI), a non-profit education and research organisation.

Through the collaboration, 20 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) educators from Brazil and Nigeria will be invited to join the 12-month Limitless Global Educator Programme and access a carefully curated space education curriculum.

The selected educators will be enrolled in the Limitless Global Educator Programme and have access to tailored content in the Space Education Curriculum developed by the experts from the Limitless Space Institute. This curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including the significance of space exploration, the science underpinning space, its history, the economics of space, as well as sustainable exploration and space ethics. headtopics.com

Kaci Heins, Director of the Limitless Space Institute, commented “We are thrilled to collaborate with IHS Towers in our pursuit to elevate global STEM education. Our mission is not just to educate,but to inspire the next generation to extend their exploration beyond our solar system. Educators and students are the heart of the future STEM workforce and space exploration.

Marco Antonio Chamon, President of the Brazilian Space Agency, said “I would like to congratulate IHS Towers and the Limitless Space Institute for their outstanding initiative in advancing STEM education on space-related topics for educators in both Brazil and Nigeria. It is crucial that space activities occupy a prominent position in the hearts and minds of the public, and education serves as the most direct way to accomplish this goal. headtopics.com

