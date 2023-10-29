IGP’s directive on treatment of gunshot victims commendable

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Rep. Makki Yalleman, Chairman of, the House Committee on Police Affairs, and Rep. Akin Rotimi the House Spokesman Chairman of, the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs in Abuja.

According to them, the House views this development from the Nigeria Police Force as timely and commendable considering rising complaints by Nigerians about hospitals that decline prompt treatment of victims of gunshot incidents, robberies, and even vehicular accidents who do not present police reports.

“The IGP released an internal memo dated October 25, 2023, directing Officers to comply with the law and enforce its provision without hesitation. “Worthy of note in the memo signed by the IGP’s Principal Staff Officer, CSP Olatunji Disu, is the directive to the various police formations and commands to “make the law a subject of lecture” to cure the ignorance in many hospitals about the position of the law, which unfortunately has led to the loss of many lives. headtopics.com

“It is to be noted that issues around compliance with the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act recently became a subject of public discourse following the death of Ms. Greatness Olorunfemi, a brilliant Nigerian who was the victim of a _one-chance_ robbery in Abuja on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

“A petition was laid before the House in respect of this incident during plenary on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, by Hon. Chris Nkwonta representing Ukwa East/West Federal Constituency of Abia State. The matter is now before the House Committee on Public Petitions. headtopics.com

“To be clear, the House maintains that the professional calling of physicians, nurses, and emergency care personnel, as well as dictates of extant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, prescribes that every Nigerian brought to any hospital deserves the duty of care, stabilization, and dignity, regardless of the condition they are brought in, or the apparent cause of the distress or trauma.

