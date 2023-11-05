IGP Orders Deployment of Security Equipment for Off-Cycle Governorship Elections

Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector general of police (IGP), has ordered the deployment of water canons, armored personnel carriers and bullet proof vests for the off-cycle governorship elections. In a statement by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, police force spokesperson, the IGP also appealed to stakeholders in the three states to embrace peace during and after the elections.

