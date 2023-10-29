Igboho’s freedom and quest for a just society

It is indeed a welcome development, signifying victory against oppression, enslavement of fellow citizens and callous disregard for human life by herdsmen that seemed to enjoy the backing of some ethnic bigots in the corridor of power.

Igboho’s popularity soared in 2021 while agitating for the freedom of the South West zone, particularly when he gave an ultimatum to killer herdsmen in Ibarapa area of Oyo State to vacate the land after the herdsmen killed some Yoruba people. Following reports of similar killing of innocent people in Ekiti, Ondo and other parts of the Yoruba land, Igboho started a campaign to chase killer herdsmen and kidnappers away from the entire South West zone.

“At some point, our people became helpless and can no longer go to their farmlands again. Scores of farmers were butchered to death in 2021 and the government pretends that all is okay. .. this was why I rose to stop the menace. I didn’t speak up to fight the government I spoke up to ensure protection for our people. headtopics.com

Government must realise that where there is no security, there can be no serious development. In line with its constitutional obligation therefore, government must embrace all lawful means to ensure security of life and property; and erase the perception of neglect and discriminatory treatment by many Nigerians. An embrace of true federalism can provide lasting remedy to this imbalance.

