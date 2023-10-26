Ibadan college shut over attack on EFCC operatives

The institution was shut down over the clash that occurred between the staff and students of the institution and some officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Recall that students of Federal College of Forestry, Ibadan held officers of the commission hostage on Tuesday while on official duty at the school. The EFCC spokesman said the operatives of the commission were at the college to authenticate the address and identity of Oluwakemi, who stood as a surety for Alakinde Khalid Kolawole, a suspected internet fraudster in the custody of the commission.
He said operatives of the commission exercised restraint in the face of the unprovoked attack and refrained from applying any force against the belligerent attackers, adding that no student or staff of the college was shot, as armed operatives merely fired into the air to disperse the unruly crowd. headtopics.com
“This is in spite of the fact that the college community was duly informed about the mission of the EFCC’s team. The college’s Student Union President, in concert with his colleagues and some staff of the institution, reportedly ignited violent confrontation with operatives of the EFCC.”
He said it took a rescue team of seven operatives to free the EFCC operatives held hostage by the crowd. The Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have impounded over 100 private/commercial vehicles for operating illegal parking/garages on bridges across the state.The Troops of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna, have arrested two suspected suppliers of ammunition to terrorists and recovered weapons and 16 motorcycles in Kaduna. The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 1 Division, Lt.-Col. headtopics.com