I won boxing match against Fury, says Francis Ngannou

He insisted that he won his boxing match against Fury despite the split decision favouring the Briton

Ngannou lost a controversial decision against Fury in the pair’s boxing match on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, despite knocking down the WBC heavyweight title holder in Round 3. Speaking in a post-match interview with IU, the Cameroonian star said he knew that if the match came to a decision he was not going to win because it was his debut.Ngannou said: “If he is being honest, he would say I won that fight. I won that fight, there’s no question about it.

“But before getting here, I know that if the fight gets to decisions, I’m not winning not because I didn’t do good but because I’m a new guy in the house.” Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! headtopics.com

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

Francis Ngannou denied shock victory over Tyson FuryFormer UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, was denied a shock victory over WBC boxing champion, Tyson Fury in a non-title bout in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Fury was adjudged the winner with a contentious split-decision. Read more ⮕

Boxing: I won the fight against Tyson Fury – Francis NgannouFormer UFC champion, Francis Ngannou has insisted that he won his boxing match against Tyson Fury despite the split decision favouring the Briton. Read more ⮕

Moment Francis Ngannou knocked down Tyson FuryA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury defeats Francis Ngannou by split decisionA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Davido crowns Francis Ngannou winner over Tyson FuryThe Nation Newspaper Davido crowns Francis Ngannou winner over Tyson Fury Read more ⮕

Fury survives knockdown to beat Ngannou in non-title heavyweight boutNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕