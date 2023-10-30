I will marry a man who appreciates my career, says actress Georgina Ibeh

Nollywood actress, Georgina Ibeh, has disclosed that she would be willing to get married if the man doesn’t have an issue with her acting career.

She revealed that she believes in marriage and plans to marry, but she expects her future husband to be tolerant and supportive of her acting profession., the Imo state-born actress stated: “My mom and dad were married and the marriage lasted long before I lost my dad in 2020.” “I am a firm believer in marriage and having children.”

She added: “As much as I wouldn’t want to have children out of wedlock, marriage is something I would embrace in the long run. Although I’m not in a relationship at the moment, I want to meet someone who understands that I love my acting career.“I want to be a good role model to the younger ones who are looking up to me. Of course, I wouldn’t be here forever. I am creating a niche for myself. headtopics.com

“In the course of doing my work as an actress, some said I am intelligent, hard-working, and a good role model to many young ladies. Others said I appear to be outspoken and fearless when it comes to issues that affect other people. “In my normal life, I am more of an introvert but people don’t believe me. I can be an introvert as well as an extrovert. But I am more of an introvert, I love my space, I love to be alone most of the time. I do not put my real life into my acting.

