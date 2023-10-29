I wasn’t forced out of service by Kwankwasiyya loyalists, Kano HoS debunks claim

The Kano State Head of Service, Usman Bala, has denied claims insinuating that he was frustrated by some powerful members of Kwankwasiyya to bow out of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) administration.

Bala, is one of the few trusted and close confidant of the immediate past governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Ganduje appointed Bala as Head of Service in April, 2022 and later elevated his position to serve concurrently as Chief of Staff a month later, a position he occupied until the end of Ganduje’s administration.

While setting the record straight, Bala said he has voluntarily retired from the civil service and automatically from his position as HoS after 33 years of service in Kano state civil service. Contrary to insinuation, Bala said he followed all due processes before tendering a retirement notice and that has duly been accepted by the government.

On what many considered as betrayal of Ganduje, having accepted to serve in NNPP government, Bala said civil servants are entitled to serve in any administration and remain neutral irrespective of administration. He insisted it wasn’t a crime to serve in both Ganduje and NNPP government.

"I joined the civil service base on my volution and if I want to leave the government will rather accept my position to leave. So, nobody forced me to retire and it is not a crime to serve in Ganduje's administration and continue service in the NNPP government. All civil servants do the same because we have tenureship and we are required to be loyal and committed to any government of the day.

“So there is nothing political about my service with successive administrations in Kano it is just unfortunate the way people want to turn it. It is the responsibility of government to tell the press that it has accepted the resignation of the HoS and from then it becomes news. So, people should not expect that from me and if I did not do so, it should not be considered as leaving the service secretly.

