The mother of two, during her recent interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa, stated that she was not friends with Mercy Eke before the All-Stars started.

Recall that the duo were somewhat close during their stay in the Big Brother Naija house in the season 8 edition.Speaking of their relationship, Venita said: "I was not friends with Mercy before the show. I do see her once or twice a year at shows or parties because we are not in each other's circle.

/* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

