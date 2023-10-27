I was underrated because of my dancing skills-Adeleke

Speaking on Friday while unveiling N100billion infrastructural projects, Adeleke boosted that he has surprised critics with his performance since he was sworn in.

Speaking at Exco lounge, Governor’s office, Abere, Osun State, Adeleke noted that he used the last 11 months to address the over 90 percent infrastructure deficit his administration inherited. According to him: “By today’s event, our administration is building the confidence of the investing public. Osun state is ready and open for business. By investing so much in infrastructure upgrades, we are laying the foundation for effective public private partnership.“We are getting set to key into infra financing opportunities as long as it will not add to the financial burden of the state.

He added that the government is hitting the ground running immediately after the launch, noting that “We are complying with all procurement laws and due process.”He highlighted that 345 health centres will be rehabilitated, commencement of construction of 332 boreholes, rehabilitation of 45 roads of at least one kilometer in each of the 30 mother local governments, making a total of 45 Kilometers, dualisation of roads in Osogbo, Ede and Ilesha. headtopics.com

“We are going to construct of five Flyovers to ease traffic accidents and traffic jams in Osogbo(2), one in Ikirun, one in Ife and one in Owode-Ede among other projects,” he added. He assured: “All these projects shall be completed within 12 months by the grace of God. It is therefore my honour and privilege to flag off the multi- Billion Naira Infrastructure Development of Osun.”

