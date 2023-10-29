‘I was not forced out of service by Kwankwasiyya loyalists’, says Kano HoS debunks claim

The Kano State Head of Service, Alh. Usman Bala, has denied claim insinuating that he was frustrated by some powerful members of Kwankwasiyya to bow out of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) administration.
Alh. Bala was one of the few trusted and close confidant of immediate past Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Ganduje appointed him as Head of Service in April 2022 and later elevated his position to serve concurrently as Chief of Staff, a position he occupied until the end of Ganduje’s administration.
Although Alh. Bala felt that everyone was entitled to personal opinion, he however challenged those peddling the news to back their claims with credible evidence. “I have retired from the civil service and as head of civil service after 33 years of selfless service to people of Kano State. It is voluntary retirement. I am not forced to leave the government or retired from government. That is not true. If anyone has evidence, they should show that.” headtopics.com
“I joined the civil service based on my volition and if I want to leave, the government will rather accept my position to leave. So, nobody forced me to retire and it is not a crime to serve in Ganduje’s administration and continued service in the NNPP government. All civil servants do the same because we have tenured employment and we are required to be loyal and committed to any government of the day.
“people should not expect that from me and if I did not do so, it should not be considered as leaving the service secretly. After all, the retirement letter has been accepted and approved by this administration”, Bala noted. headtopics.com