I’ve exceeded myself in the music industry

Mavin signee said quitting music isn’t a part of his plan anytime soon but if he decides to do so now, his name would still to “be on the Afrobeats bible”.“I’m not saying I want to stop. But if I say I want to stop right now, my name is still going to be on the Afrobeats bible, if there is an Afrobeats bible to be dropped. I’ll literally be in the New Testament, on the front page,” he said.

He said: “Everything they doubted, everything they laughed at me for, I built on it. They called me Indian Boy; I went to India. I’m the first artist to shut down four cities in India, 5000 capacity and above. No one can deny that I’ve impacted Afrobeats on a global scale.”

