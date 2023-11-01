I‘ve capacity to fight back, Wike vows, says nobody can take my political structure

Wike stated this on Wednesday while welcoming Governors elected under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in his office. Wike vowed not to allow anyone to take his political structure, noting that he could never be intimidated by anyone. His words: “Let me thank my brothers and friends for this wonderful visit, just to appreciate Mr president for giving me this position and we will continue to work for Mr president to realise his renewed hope agenda.

“I have made it clear to everybody that I am not here for any party I am here for the interest of Nigeria and the unity of the country. I am still a PDP member and I have never hidden my decision. “They have talked about the crisis in Rivers state, let me tell anybody who cares that nobody can intimidate me, it does not matter whether you go and bring thugs, or you say you are Ijaw, if I want to do something I will do it. Impeachment is not a military coup, Impeachment is provided under the Constitution.

“About the rumours of money this and that, all that is rubbish, I just left office how many months ago and I’m the FCT minister, which is money, but nobody can take away our political structure, no one.“I have listened to them and for me, you cannot work and people will begin to bring enemies, those who fought you, nobody does that.

“I hear they said I gave a limit of what he can do, I want 25 per cent, these are ridiculous. I am not a political ingrate but don’t touch the political structure in Rivers state, I will not shut my eyes. “Forget about the Obedience and the Atikus, who have lost, who felt I did not support them and those who revoke their C of O . Wike did this, Wike did that because I did not support their presidential candidates all those things I am not perturbed, I will only do what is right.

