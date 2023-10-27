‘I never got paid for producing your songs, housing, feeding you in Atlanta’

DAILY POST reported that Dammy Krane recently called out Davido again over alleged debt, pleading with the DMW boss to pay him for the sake of his daughter. Reacting to the allegations via his X handle on Friday, Davido said Dammy Krane also never paid him for three verses him gave him in his songs, 'In Case Of Incasity', 'Gbetiti', and 'Izzue'. Davido said he now charges $150,000 per verse, which means Dammy Krane is owing him $450,000 for the three features.

He also said Dammy Krane never paid him for producing his song 'Pooner'. Davido added that Dammy Krane never paid him for housing and feeding him when he was homeless in Atlanta years ago. Quoting Dammy Krane's tweet where he boasted about being the first person to give Davido the tag 'On the beat is Davido,' the DMW boss wrote, 'I never got paid for that also my 3 verses I’ve gifted you all your dead career … ..

