I Never Got Paid For Gifting Your Dead Career, Davido Fires Back At Dammy Krane

Dammy Krane, who called out Davido over unpaid debt, in a series of posts on his official X on Tuesday, demanded to know why Davido doesn’t want to maintain his end of their contract.

“I know it is hard for Rich people to pay debts but @davido pay me my money at least because of my daughter’s sake ( your niece if at all ) school fees are not easy for Naija now, if not for my sake Blooda.“Let’s not forget that you took my signee, Idowest from my record label, I didn’t talk because I saw you as a brother, neither did I drag with you because I had done my part to help him. Genuinely I want to know why you don’t want to pay for a song that I wrote after all,” he wrote.

