I never cheated on my ex-wife – Actor Bolanle Ninalowo

He said, 'The truth has no lies in it, number one. And number two, you can't wear a mask for six months, not even saying a year or five years. 'You are all ladies, and you're journalists. And I know you guys are everywhere; in the blogs and everything. In the past five, six, seven years have you heard of infidelity about me? Have you heard of domestic violence? 'And, if you have a woman, any kind of woman in today's world where people must be heard.

A woman as beautiful as the one I celebrated. First of all, none of you guys knew that woman until I brought her out to celebrate her. Everything you celebrate today is of me celebrating that woman. 'She's not a star. She became a star through my love. Get that fact very clear. When I meet another woman tomorrow and I fell in love, I will do exactly the same thing. I'm a lover.

