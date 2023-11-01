I must succeed by all means – Tinubu declares at ministerial retreat

He reiterated that as a human being, he will make mistakes, saying when such errors are pointed out to him, he will immediately correct them and added that “you are here to help me succeed.” Addressing the participants, he warned that the civil service should not see the ministers as those who will come and go and “you will be there.”

While noting that his administration has spent the last six months “reviewing ourselves,” he stressed the importance of good healthcare and quality education, which he said is the best weapon against poverty.

He assured them of a free hand to carry out their responsibilities, admonishing them to ask questions about how, when to do their jobs. Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said that the political crisis involving himself and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, will be resolved.

