I must succeed by all means necessary

According to the President, “It’s our country, we have no other one, let’s be proud that we’re Nigerians and we can do it, you can show leadership. We can fight to make democracy a lasting reference for the rest of Africa.

“But you are there to help me succeed. Success, I must achieve, by all means necessary. We have great minds, great intellects, and all that we need”, he said. “I accept the assets and liabilities of my predecessor, it is part of my professional background. You are in this ship, don’t wreck it. See the minister as part of a team that will navigate and take it out of troubled waters.

“One of the key complains of the German chancellor and his delegation was… those obstacles are gone, never to come back again, we are open for business. This is why we have set up results”, the President said.

