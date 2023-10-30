I’m worth more than $5 million, Mr Eazi claims

Singer Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade aka Mr Eazi, has corrected the notion of a fan summing his networth to just $5 million.

A fan with the X handle @ZobaDeGreat had commended Mr Eazi in a post, claiming the singer married billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter,Whilst commending the singer, the fan lashed out at those who want lavish weddings despite not being worth up to “2 million home and abroad”.

The fan wrote: "Mr. Eazi's net worth is around $5millon dollars. He just quietly married Otedola's daughter. We no even know. Na because of his new song wey he release and the wife use style announce am, na how we take know.

"But you wey no get upto 2 million home and abroad, you want to host one in town wedding with your wife that is still second year student who doesn't have money for departmental dues."Quoting his tweet, Me Eazi declared that the fan's bold claim was "erroneously disrespectful", stressing that he is worth way more than $5 million.

