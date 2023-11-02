I’m the greatest artist, rave of the moment

“I believe I’m among the set that started taking afrobeats to the world. I was honoured and opportune to be part of it. I tell myself I’m the greatest artist out there. This is no disrespect to anybody. It’s just my opinion of myself. I believe that I’m the rave of the moment because where I’m right now musically is inspiring.”

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Singer Mayorkun tackles govt officials on bad roadsThe Nation Newspaper Singer Mayorkun tackles govt officials on bad roads

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: I can’t go out in Nigeria – Singer TemsThe Nation Newspaper I can't go out in Nigeria - Singer Tems

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: ‘Work for nation’s progress’The Nation Newspaper ‘Work for nation’s progress’

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Patoranking is brand ambassadorThe Nation Newspaper Patoranking is brand ambassador

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: ‘African youths facing pressing challenges’The Nation Newspaper ‘African youths facing pressing challenges'

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: N1.62b property lost to fire, says agencyThe Nation Newspaper N1.62b property lost to fire, says agency

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕