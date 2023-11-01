I’m committed to touching lives positively

“This is one of the most difficult times to be in leadership. But again, this is also a time that if you do it right, you leave your name in gold. The Governor thanked God for granting the Church grace to witness 100 years of existence and expressed joy that the event is being held at a time when he is entrusted with the responsibility to lead the Abia People.

“How far we’ve gone in spreading the word should be a major challenge. Some people, even in this State, do not know the truth. Evangelism should be a major part of our agenda as we clock 100 years. While we are celebrating 100 years, we should also look at how far we’ve gone,” he said.

The Governor told his visitors that he chose to operate from home for the time being to be able to manage the cost of governance. “Good governance starts with managing the cost of governance. If you’re not careful, the limited resources could be deployed to managing government rather than managing the governed,” he said.

“By the time we are finished with that and we have some elbow room, then we can now face the Governor’s Office. It’s not a priority.”He said that the visit to Abia is in commemoration of the centenary celebration of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nigeria and used the forum to encourage everyone to focus on the mission of the Church to help the government support the people physically, spiritually and mentally.

