I Have Absolute Confidence In My Chief Of Staff — Tinubu

President Tinubu disclosed this just before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa.Addressing concerns he had observed, including unauthorized access to the Council Chambers, President Tinubu emphasized the need to address these issues promptly.The President expressed his complete confidence in the integrity of his Chief of Staff, calling for an end to any campaign of calumny and insinuations.

“If I make mistake I’m ready to own up to it and we’re all joining hands to fight corruption and we want to enforce the law along with you”, he said. Meanwhile, the Council observed a minute of silence for a former member of FEC and one-time Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Alhaji Adamu Fika, who died last week at the age of 90 years.

