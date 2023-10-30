I have absolute confidence in Gbaja as my chief of staff, says Tinubu⁣

President Bola Tinubu says he has absolute confidence in the integrity of Femi Gbajabiamila, his chief of staff.

Tinubu spoke before the commencement of the weekly federal executive council (FEC) meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja. ⁣There have also been allegations that he is trading federal government appointments to the “highest bidder”.Commenting on the allegations on Monday, Tinubu said: “I have absolute confidence in my chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.”“So, all campaign of calumny, the buck stops here. If I make mistakes, I’ll own up to them,” he said.

The president appointed the former speaker of the house of representatives as his chief of staff on June 7. He became the minority leader of the house in the 7th national assembly, and in 2019, he won the race for the speakership of the house.

