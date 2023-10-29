'I felt pain losing 3 children' -- how vaccination gaps fueled diphtheria outbreak

She spoke with a wide smile and laughter that burst through unexpectedly at intervals, showing her full set of teeth. “She is the one whose children died of diphtheria,” Hafsat Jaffar’s relative gestured, introducing her. Jaffar’s laughter was so vibrant that one could mistake it for a genuine one, but it was laughter that masked a sorrow so deep that only a grieving mother could understand.

Jaffar was startled from her peaceful sleep by Khadija, her two-year-old daughter, who climbed the mattress she slept on to complain of a sore throat.Within minutes, other children of hers, Ahmed, 4, and Khairat, 8, also joined her in bed shouting ‘wayyo Allah (oh Allah)’, pointing at their throats and complaining of fever.

With little time to sit and grieve, her children, including the others who hadn’t made complaints, were taken to Murtala Mohammed Hospital in the state. The health workers told her the children had been infected with diphtheria and would be isolated.“I realised it was not only me who had children infected with the disease. We were three in number who had isolated children,” Jaffar said. headtopics.com

Pointing at Dawanau Psychiatric Hospital, in whose compound her house is situated, she said in December, a few months before the tragedy, a doctor had advised her to get her children vaccinated. She was told one of the vaccinations included diphtheria.

“The rest of my children were also not happy, and they couldn’t stay in the house anymore; they left for their grandparents’ house.”As for Ramah Abdullai, a resident of the Tudum Fulanin community in Ungogo LGA, her three-year-old daughter, Rabi, started developing symptoms of diphtheria in the wee hours of August 2. headtopics.com

“I took her to Mongoro PHC in the morning around 9 a.m., but doctors were not around. After some minutes, the doctors arrived. “I was scared. I cried when I was informed that my child had diphtheria because I heard of children who died from the disease. I wasn’t okay till my daughter was fine and discharged,” she said.

