”I do not owe them any explanation” – PDP governor speaks on visit to congratulate Tinubu

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state said nothing was unusual about his visit to President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, shortly after the Supreme Court affirmed the Nigerian leader’s election.

Speaking at Igbedi community, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state during the visit of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign trail on Friday, Governor Diri said he was at liberty to congratulate President Tinubu following the Supreme Court verdict on the presidential election.

The PDP governor, who was one of the arrows heads for Atiku Abubakar's presidential ambition, explained that he was at the presidential villa to discuss serious state matters with the president, whom he said attended to the issues positively.

The Bayelsa governor contended that he was not disturbed by the speculations and lies of the opposition, saying they became jittery over the visit. His words: “Yesterday (Thursday), I was in Abuja, and most of you saw the video trending. The opposition is now jittery and are telling lies. Of course, that is in their character.

"As a sitting governor, there is a sitting president, and I do not owe them any explanation about my visit to the president. "If the Supreme Court affirms the president of the country, as a sitting governor, I reserve all the rights to visit him. But beyond that, I went for very serious state business, and I can tell you that Mr. President attended to all the issues I raised."

