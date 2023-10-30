I’d love to play single mum – Tems hints at becoming actress

She said, 'I'm ready to act in movies. Not ready right now but I'm already good at acting. 'The first character I would love to play is a single mum. It doesn't need to be struggling.

It could be like a fun single mum or a single mum that has mysteries. A gangster.' DAILY POST recalls that Davido, Wizkid, and Mr Eazi have also spoken about joining the movie industry in the past though not as actors but as executives.

4000 Vessels, 72,000 Seafarers Visit Nigerian Ports AnnuallyThe Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has disclosed that 4000 ocean going vessels visit the nation's seaports annually. Read more ⮕

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Monday morningGood morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers: 1. The Nigeria Labour Congress on Sunday lamented the devastating impact of the forex crisis on the economy and demanded urgent stabilisation of the naira. Read more ⮕

Experts rue potential reclassification of Nigerian capital marketThe hope of return of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to Nigeria’s market may not materialise anytime soon following MSCI's potential reclassification of Nigerian indexes from the frontier to standalone market, experts have warned. Read more ⮕

Nigerian artisans abandon their skilled jobs, join PoS business as economy bites harder nationwideA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Nigerian equities net N121b gains amid global declineThe Nation Newspaper Nigerian equities net N121b gains amid global decline Read more ⮕

Germany needs Nigerian talents for work, says German Chancellor Olaf ScholzA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕