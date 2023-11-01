I can’t go out in Nigeria – Singer Tems

Even though Tems admitted that in America where she currently resides, she is still noticed, but not as much as it is in Nigeria.She said: “I can’t go anywhere back in Nigeria. Nigerians are very interested in things that don’t concern them.”

When the interviewer suggested she disguise herself to go out in America, she admitted she already did and she was still spotted, adding that now she is no longer disguising herself.



