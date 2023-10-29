I Can Build Aircraft That Can Fly Across The World –Nnewi Student

Akokwa town in Imo State surprised everyone in the community with his locally built-aircraft that flew a surprisingly far distance into the sky for about seven minutes before landing smoothly.

The scene was the DCC field located around the ever-busy Okpu-na-Egwu roundabout near the Eastern Mass Transit commercial bus park. Chinemerem, a secondary school graduate of Secondary Technical School, Akokwa, says he started his attempt to build an aircraft in 2014 while he was in school which left in 2016, and due to lack of funds to proceed to a university education, he decided to relocate to Nnewi in 2016.

He says he built his first aircraft in 2014, but, it did not fly because of the inappropriate materials he used in it.He, adds that he recorded first breakthrough at Nnewi in 2020 when he succeeded in building an aircraft that attempted to take off but immediately “crashed” thereafter.He says he did not relent as he successfully built another one in 2021 that he flew for about two minutes, and landed safely. He says the name of the aircraft was “Cessla”. headtopics.com

Chinemerem who resides at Uru-Umudim Nnewi disclosed that he started building his latest “Viper Tube aircraft” about a month ago. He listed materials he used in building Viper Tube thus; “I used DC motor, propeller, gears, fuel, foam, landing gear and battery, the capacity is 2200mah, it can last six to seven minutes in the air.

“I started building when I was 10 years old. I have never entered an aeroplane till now, even to enter an airport I haven’t. I am only see it (aeroplane) on television and when it is flying.” Chinemerem says he is currently a casual worker from where he earns a living. He says he renders services at building construction sites, including carrying blocks and cement for builders who pay him for the services. headtopics.com

Treat all gunshots, accident victim without police report —Again, IGP tells doctorsFollowing ongoing concerns over the tragic loss of lives due to the neglect of gunshot and accident victims in hospitals, the Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has issued a call to all medical practitioners in Nigeria to provide prompt and compassionate treatment to all victims of gunshots and accidents. Read more ⮕

Chelsea Slump Again As Nketiah Stars For Five-Star ArsenalBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Nigeria misses out again, By Patrick OmorodionA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

EPL: Pochettino reveals when Nkunku will play for Chelsea againChelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed when forward Christopher Nkunku will play for the Blues again. Nkunku is currently recovering from a severe knee injury. The France international sustained the injury during pre-season. Read more ⮕

Hamas Says Battling Israeli Troops On The Ground In GazaThere was no immediate confirmation from the Israeli military that ground forces had again entered Gaza, following two nights that saw limited incursions. Read more ⮕

Schools Sports: Expert Tasks Administrators On Talents DiscoveryThe holistic rejuvenation of schools and grassroots sports have again been identified as the missing piece of the jigsaw, if Nigeria is to sustain efforts Read more ⮕