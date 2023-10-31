Hyacinth Alia meets Lagbaja, seeks deployment of more soldiers to Benue communities

Alia spoke on Tuesday when he visited Taoreed Lagbaja, chief of army staff, at the military headquarters in Abuja. He said Benue which used to be a very peaceful state has now been infiltrated by “armed herders, bandits and local gangsters”.

The governor said the troops of operation Whirlstroke and the 401 special forces brigade in the state are faced with inadequate manpower.He said the troops if properly equipped, would begin to storm the bushes and local communities to address the security issues.

“A week hardly passes without reports of two, three or more persons being killed in the villages, mostly on their farms by armed herders,” Alia said.He asked the chief of army staff to establish force operation bases in Anyiin, Naka, Ukum, Agatu, Udei and Gbajimba areas of the state.

Responding, Lagbaja said he is familiar with the security situation in Benue having served in the state for nine years. He said the military would pay more attention to Benue, adding that the state usually experiences more security crises in the dry season.

“In my capacity as COAS, I do receive on a daily basis security reports both formal and informal from Benue state,” he said.Many Benue communities have been attacked and ravaged, while residents, especially, farmers have been displaced by gunmen operating in the state.

