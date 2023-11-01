Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

DAILYPOSTNGR: ‘Hustle hard make you no fall off like Brymo’ – Burna Boy shades colleagueGrammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, appeared to have thrown a jab at his colleague, Brymo. The 'African Giant' crooner while rehearsing with his band, Outsiders, shaded Brymo in a freestyle. 'Hustle hard make you no fall off like Brymo,' he sings. The freestyle video has since gone viral on social media.

DAILYPOSTNGR: 2023 Ballon d’Or: Award to commence 6pm Nigerian time, full list of nomineesThe most-awaited award ceremony of the 2023 Ballon d’Or, will get underway on Monday in Paris, France. This year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place at the Theatre du Chatelet. The live streaming of the 2023 Ballon d’Or will be available on France Football’s official website and will start at 6pm, Nigerian time.

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Again, Polaris wins best digital award with VULTeThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

DAILYPOSTNGR: – Messi tells Haaland, Mbappe after claiming eighth awardInter Miami superstar, Lionel Messi, has tipped Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to win the Ballon d'Or in future. Messi was speaking on Monday, after winning the award for a record-extending eighth time in Paris. The 36-year-old finished in pole position ahead of Haaland and Mbappe in second and third respectively.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Keep your wage award, pay us hazard allowance – Nasarawa doctors to Governor SuleThe Nasarawa State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has rejected the ₦10,000 wage award offered to civil servants by the state government as a palliative measure to mitigate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Ballon d’Or: Only three African players make final top 30 ranking as Messi wins awardOnly three African players were included in this year’s Ballon d’Or top 30 final power ranking as Argentina’s Lionel Messi won the prestigious individual prize. The three players are Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Cameroon’s Andre Onana.

