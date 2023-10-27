Hurricane left at least 27 dead in Mexico’s Acapulco: government

Hurricane Otis killed at least 27 people as it lashed Mexico's beach resort city of Acapulco as a scale-topping category 5 storm, officials said Thursday, in what residents called a "total disaster." The storm crashed into Acapulco with furious winds of 165 miles (270 kilometers) per hour, largely cutting off communications and road links with…

The storm crashed into Acapulco with furious winds of 165 miles (270 kilometers) per hour, largely cutting off communications and road links with the region. “Acapulco is a total disaster. It is not what it was before. The park was totally destroyed, the buildings, all the streets,” said 24-year-old Eric Hernandez, who made the decision to leave on foot.

“Rarely, according to records, does a hurricane develop so quickly and with such force,” Lopez Obrador said.“The building shook as if there was an earthquake,” Citlali Portillo, a tourist accommodation manager, told the television channel Televisa, adding that she had taken shelter in a bathtub. headtopics.com

But the storm caused only material damage and no deaths as it made landfall in a sparsely populated mountainous area.

