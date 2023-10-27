Hurricane Leaves At Least 27 Dead In Mexico’s Acapulco

Picture of a house on land which gave way at the Kilometro 42 community, near Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, after the passage of Hurricane Otis, on October 25, 2023. (Photo by RODRIGO OROPEZA / AFP)Hurricane Otis killed at least 27 people as it lashed Mexico’s beach resort city of Acapulco as a scale-topping category 5 storm, officials said Thursday, in what residents called a “total disaster.

The closures meant some residents slogged for hours through mud and debris in an attempt to find food and shelter. “The shops had all been looted, people were fighting for things. So we decided to walk as there wasn’t anything left there,” he said.Others said an overflowing river and collapsed bridges had cut off communities near Acapulco.

Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez told a news conference Thursday that 27 people were dead and four were missing.A convoy carrying humanitarian aid set off to try to reach Acapulco — home to about 780,000 people — by land since the airport was closed, authorities said. headtopics.com

“Rarely, according to records, does a hurricane develop so quickly and with such force,” Lopez Obrador said.“The building shook as if there was an earthquake,” Citlali Portillo, a tourist accommodation manager, told the television channel Televisa, adding that she had taken shelter in a bathtub.

In October 1997, Hurricane Pauline hit Mexico’s Pacific coast as a Category 4 storm, leaving more than 200 people dead, some of them in Acapulco.In October 2015, Patricia became the most powerful hurricane ever recorded, pummeling Mexico’s Pacific coast with sustained winds of 200 miles per hour. headtopics.com

Just this week, Tropical Storm Norma left three people dead, including a child, after making landfall for a second time in the northwestern state of Sinaloa.

