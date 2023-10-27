Hurricane Causes 27 Deaths, Severe Damage In Mexico’s Acapulco

TOPSHOT – View of a building partially destroyed after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 26, 2023. (Photo by RODRIGO OROPEZA / AFP)Hurricane Otis caused at least 27 deaths and major damage as it lashed Mexico’s resort city of Acapulco as a scale-topping category 5 storm, officials said Thursday.

“It’s unprecedented in the country in recent times, not only because of the way it strengthened so quickly but also the magnitude of the hurricane,” Lopez Obrador said. The World Meteorological Organization described the hurricane as “one of the most rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones on record.”“The building shook as if there was an earthquake,” Citlali Portillo, a tourist accommodation manager, told the television channel Televisa, adding that she had taken shelter in a bathtub.

The storm overturned vehicles and even left a car in the lobby of a luxury hotel, surrounded by broken glass and debris.Jose Luis Flores, a 72-year-old visitor from San Diego in the United States, said his vacation had become a “tragedy.” headtopics.com

“We’re disoriented. We’ve had no communication with our children. We have no signal. We haven’t eaten anything,” he said.“We can’t find food. All the stores are already looted,” said empty-handed resident Guillermina Morales.The military was distributing 100,000 food packages and 800,000 liters of water, with more supplies on the way, a statement said.

Hurricanes hit Mexico every year on both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts, usually between May and November, though few make landfall as a Category 5.

