Human Rights Activist Commends INEC's Performance in 2023 Elections

A public commentator and human rights activist Dr. Chima Mathew Amadi has stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had many positive outcomes despite some challenges in the 2023 elections. He noted that most of the post-election assessment of the elections has unfairly been narrowed down to the deployment of the Bimodal Verification and Accreditation System (BVAS) and the Instant Result Viewing portal, IReV.

Amadi averred that any credible assessment of elections in Nigeria has to appraise the entire process from start to finish, and not pick at parts of the process in isolation. He said the media faced myriad of challenges in the performance of their roles in the 2023 general elections, noting that among these was the deployment of fake news which was done blatantly and effectively by major political players.He explained that the public often got its information and had its narrative shaped by opinions on social media by political players, most of whom had agenda

