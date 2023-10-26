How Yahoo boyfriend butchered missing female UNIPORT undergraduate lover

A Yahoo boyfriend identified as Damian has reportedly killed a female lover and 300-level undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) along NTA Road, Mgbuoba in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of

The victim identified as Justina Otuene Nkang, a student of Biological Chemistry, was declared missing four days ago, but her mutilated body was later found in her boyfriend’s apartment. A source, who spoke in confidence, said Justina’s decomposing butchered remains were uncovered in her boyfriend’s apartment whom she visited after the close of work at a hospital where she was undergoing her industrial training.

She said Justina was killed by her lover for ritual purposes adding that her breasts, eyes, and other sensitive body parts were removed. She said: “So he (the suspect) after committing the crime kept her body in his apartment for three days and just when he wanted to dispose of her corpse in a refuse dump, a vigilante group in the area accosted him, leading to his arrest.”The post said: “She was a 300 levels student of Biological Chemistry in UNIPORT, but unfortunately, she was killed by her boyfriend who tried disposing of her body this evening but was caught. The suspect has been handed over to the police. headtopics.com

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace, said the Commissioner of Police, Emeka Nwaonyi would address the press on the matter. She said: “The CP will be having a press briefing by 11 a.m. today, you will get details of the incident when you come.”

