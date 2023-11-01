How we were tricked into prostitution – Women rescued by Anambra govt

The media aide said the rescue took place when police operatives in the state in collaboration with officials of the ministry raided the brothel in response to a tip-off by a resident of the community.

“Before embarking on the raid, investigation was carried out by the ministry and it was discovered that the management of the hotel by name, Top Ten Hotels, Oba, trafficked girls from all parts of the country for prostitution purposes,” she added.Some of the rescued girls, according to the statement, said they were separately taken to the hotel either by a friend or relative on the pretext of securing a hotel job for them, but would later realise they were trafficked for prostitution.

Also, the owner of the hotel, identified as Amaechi Etiokwu, usually came to collect his own pay too, they said. The commissioner lamented that some people were still engaging in trafficking despite the state government’s efforts to stop the act, but assured that the suspects involved in the alleged trafficking would be prosecuted.

The suspects had been arrested by the police and would be arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Magistrate Court in Awka, according to the statement.Nigeria, in 2015, enacted the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act which outlawed all acts of human trafficking in the country.

