How To Tell The Difference Between Quality And Imitation Ankara Fabrics

cheated by knowing how to identify quality Ankara fabrics?Quality Ankara fabrics are usually 100% cotton. The first step to identifying if you are getting a quality Ankara fabric is to make sure the Ankara is made of cotton.Ankara fabrics made from cotton absorbs water easily. You can try this out by putting a drop of water on your Ankara fabric, if it absorbs water easily, then that’s an Ankara of good quality.

Just like good quality Ankara fabrics absorbs water easily, they also dry up quickly, and this is another way to identify quality ankara fabrics.Get a white piece of cloth, soak in water and scrub on your Ankara fabric. If the colour comes off on the white cloth, then it is likely to fade out after washing a few times. If your white cloth comes up clean, then you are in luc, as that ankara fabric will last a longer time.

